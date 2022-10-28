RV University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with upGrad to offer a joint M.Tech programme in data science. The collaboration seeks to offer industry-relevant curriculum and train students as per industry requirements. Both full-time and part-time M.Tech in Data Science for working professionals will be offered from 2023 under this collaboration.

Job-ready and industry-relevant specialisations, live- case studies and projects from industry, mentorship by industry experts, in-depth experience with the latest tools and skills will be the highlights of this joint programme. The MoU was signed by Dr. Y.S. R. Murthy, Vice Chancellor, RVU and Dr. Sanjay Chitnis, Dean, School of Computer Science and Engineering, RVU, and Mr. Rahul Raj, Head- B2B and Content, upGrad.

The upGrad offering consists of seven specialisation courses over two years which will also have live sessions with assigned experts on campus for doubt-clearing and hands-on activities. The courses taught will include, advanced concepts in programming, mathematics, domain-specific subjects in data science, big data analytics, AI, and machine learning, besides specialisation and industry-driven projects among others.

Modular design based on trimesters will be followed to support work deadlines and engagements. Students can exit with PG Diploma as per NEP or accumulate credits in Academic Bank of Credits. For full-time, 2nd year will involve internship, research and product development. For part-time candidates, credits for work in industry will be given. On successful completion, RV University will award the Degree while upGrad Campus will provide a Certificate to the students enrolled in this Joint Course.

Welcoming the signing of MoU, Vice Chancellor of RV University, Prof. Y.S.R. Murthy said, “We are very excited to enter into this partnership with upGrad. Our aspiration is to become a world-class, tech-driven educator. “

He further added that “This MoU with upGrad will expand it to a collaboration in a post-graduate programme in data science. I am sure it will immensely benefit the students securing better career opportunities."

Speaking on RV University’s collaboration with upGrad, Amit Mahensaria, CEO, upGrad Campus said, “We, at upGrad Campus, are proud of the trust that RV Group has reposed in us over the years. Signing this MoU with the School of Computer Science and Engineering at RV University, we have achieved one more milestone in this relationship."

Dr. Sanjay Chitnis, Dean, School of Computer Science and Engineering said, “This programme will enable the participants to build the competencies in AI, Machine Learning and Data Science, in addition to advanced computer science specialisations with expert sessions and industry relevant projects. We are also partnering with industries from multiple verticals for hands-on projects and placements. Thus, this programme will be a very good value proposition for working professionals and full-time students to prepare themselves for the future."

The School of Computer Science and Engineering at RVU focuses on imparting 21st Century skills through experiential, holistic learning rather than exam oriented rote learning. Following the “Guide on the Side" model of Pedagogy rather than “Sage on the Stage", it seeks to build impressive portfolios. The curriculum supports interdisciplinary study with courses from other Schools in RVU, besides Internships and study abroad during the final year. upGrad Campus focuses on getting college students become industry-ready by bridging the gap between the college curriculum and industry requirements.

