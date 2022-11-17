SAIL is Hiring via GATE 2022 Scores for 245 Management Trainees Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,80,000

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications for the recruitment of management trainees (technical) in various engineering disciplines through the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 scores. Candidates can apply online through the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in. The last date to submit applications is November 23.

The recruitment is for a total of 245 posts of management trainees (technical) in E1 grade. The seven engineering disciplines include mechanical, metallurgical, electrical, instrumentation, mining, chemical, and civil.

Also read| CURAJ Recruitment 2022: Apply for 47 Teaching, Non-Teaching Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 2,18,200

Advertisement

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have a degree in engineering with minimum 65 per cent marks in any disciple mentioned in the official advertisement. Candidates must have an engineering degree in the relevant discipline they are applying for. It must be noted that only candidates who have appeared for GATE 2022 are eligible to apply for the posts.

Age limit: In order to be eligible to apply for the posts, the candidates must not be older than 28 years as on November 23. The age has been relaxed by 5 years for SC, ST category candidates and by 3 years for OBC (NCL) candidates.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and open the career page.

Advertisement

Step 2: Click on ‘login’ or register yourself by clicking on ‘New User’ and filling up basic details.

Step 3: Select ‘Recruitment of 245 Management Trainee (Technical)in SAIL through GATE-2022’ and proceed to fill the application.

Step 4: Fill up all necessary details and upload the relevant documents to complete the form.

Step 5: Proceed to pay the application fee and submit the form. Also, save a copy for future reference.

Advertisement

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Advertisement

The application fee is Rs 700 for general, OBC, and EWS category candidates and Rs 200 for SC, ST, PWD, ESM, and departmental candidates.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Advertisement

Selection will be on the basis of candidates’ performance in GATE 2022. Those who qualify in GATE 2022 will be shortlisted for group discussion and interview in the ratio of 1:12 from each discipline in the order of merit. General category candidates will have to score minimum 50 percent marks in the GATE 2022 written test to qualify for the GD and interview while the qualifying marks for SC, ST, OBC (NCL), and PWD category candidates is 40 percent.

The final merit list will be prepared by combining the scores of a candidate in the GATE 2022 written test, GD, and interview with the weightage of 75:10:15 in that order. The call letters for group discussion and interview will be uploaded later on the official SAIL website.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Salary

Upon successful selection, candidates will be given a basic pay of Rs 50,000 per month in the pay scale of Rs 50,000-Rs 1,60,000. Once the candidate completes one year as a trainee, he/she will be designated as assistant manager and will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 60,000-Rs 1,80,000.

Read all the Latest Education News here