SAIL Recruitment 2022: Applications Open For 259 Consultant Posts, Salary up to Rs 2,40,000

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has issued a job advertisement for the recruitment of 259 consultants and other positions. Those who are interested can apply for these posts till December 17, via the website, sailcareers.com. To participate in the SAIL recruitment process, candidates must complete the SAIL application form before the deadline.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Senior consultant: 2 posts

Consultant/ Senior medical officer: 8 posts

Manager: 6 posts

Assistant manager: 22 posts

Advertisement

Medical officer: 5 posts

Deputy manager: 2 posts

S3 / S1 grades: 128 posts

Attendant cum technician (trainee): 54 posts

Operator cum technician (trainee): 24 posts

Also read| SBI PO Admit Card Released at sbi.co.in, Check Steps To Download

SAIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Open the online portal of SAIL.

Step 2. Click on the ‘Careers’ tab available on the homepage.

Step 3. Candidates should now complete the application form and upload the essential documents in the prescribed format.

Step 4. Pay the application fees and submit.

Step 5. Lastly, download and make a hard copy of the provisional registration slip.

Candidates interested in applying for the aforementioned positions are strongly advised to download the detailed advertisement to check the required educational qualifications and age limit.

Advertisement

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

In order complete the registration, it is mandatory for the general, OBC and EWS category candidates to submit an application fee of Rs 700 for E1 and above posts, Rs 500 for S3 posts, and Rs 300 for S1 posts. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwBD, ESM, and departmental categories have been exempted from paying the application fee. Nevertheless, these candidates will be charged a processing fee.

Advertisement

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written test, computer based online test, interview, skill test, physical ability test, driving test depending on the position for which they have applied.

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for the posts of senior consultant will get paid between Rs 90000 - Rs 240000. Candidates selected for the posts of consultant / manager will get between Rs 80000 - Rs 220000. While those who get selected for medical officer/ assistant manager posts will get between Rs 50000- 160000.

Read all the Latest Education News here