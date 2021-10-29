Sainik School Entrance 2022: NTA Extends Application Date Until November 5

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting applications for the All Indian Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE ) 2022 for admission to classes six and nine at various schools of the society.

According to NTA’s latest notification, the last date to fill in the application and submit fees is November 5, while the submission and rectification of forms will happen from November 7 to 10. Earlier, the last date to apply for the exam was October 26.

The NAT will conduct the AISSEE 2022 exam on January 9, 2022. As per the notification, the exam will be held in offline mode on OMR sheets in 176 cities across the country. The paper will be in multiple-choice questions format. The duration for the class six entrance exam will be 150 minutes, for class nine, it will be 180 minutes.

Applicants who secure a minimum of 25 percent marks in each subject and overall 40 percent marks are eligible for admission in Sainik Schools.

A candidate can submit their forms by visiting the official website of NAT - aissee@nta.ac.in. The testing agency has also released a helpline number 011 4075900 for candidates facing difficulties in filling the forms or for any clarification.

According to the NAT notification, candidates applying for admission to class 6 should be between 10 and 12 years as of March 31, 2022. The age limit for students applying for class nine should be between 13 and 15 years as of March 22.

Applicants from unreserved or general category, non-creamy layer of OBC and wards of defence personnel and ex-servicemen will have to pay an application fee of Rs 550. While candidates from the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) will have to pay Rs 400.

Sainik Schools are English medium schools affiliated with the CBSE board. The Sainik Schools are run and managed by Sainik School Society - an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Defence, Govt of India. Currently, the society is running and maintaining a total of 33 Sainik Schools in the country.

