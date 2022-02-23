Salary of IAS, IPS Officers: Know About Perks And Facilities Civil Servants Get

Cracking the examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to select officers of Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service is a tough task. Every year, millions of aspirants sit for the UPSC examinations, with only the brightest qualifying. Many candidates get lucky in their first attempt, while others make many attempts to crack the exam. The rate of success is less than 0.1 per cent.

There is no going back once a person clears the UPSC exam and becomes an officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or the Indian Police Service (IPS). An officer goes through a probationary term after being confirmed for duty. After completing this probation, they are assigned to an executive administrative role for several years as per their cadres.

Here are all the perks and powers enjoyed by an IAS or IPS officer:

Advertisement

Salary of IAS officers

According to the 7th Pay Commission, an IAS officer’s basic salary is Rs 56,100 per month. They are also provided with a variety of other benefits, such as travel and housing allowances. According to reports, the IAS officer gets more than Rs 1 lakh per month in total salary. The salary of an IAS officer in the rank of Cabinet Secretary is around Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

Salary of IPS officers

An IPS officer’s basic salary is around Rs 56,000 per month, and it rises with rank. Every IPS officer is given a house and a car as per their seniority.

Pay bands

Different pay bands have been fixed for IAS and IPS officers. These include Junior Scale, Senior Scale and Super Time Scale. Apart from basic salary and grade pay, they get Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Medical Allowance and Conveyance Allowance.

They are provided with many facilities based on their pay band, including a house, a cook and other staff. A car and a driver are also given to the IAS and IPS officers.

Advertisement

Pension

IAS or IPS officers enjoy lifetime pensions and retirement benefits.

Salary of IPS Officers as per rank

1- Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) - Rs 56,100

2- Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) – Rs 67,700

3- Superintendent of Police (SP) – Rs 78,800

4- Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) - Rs 1,18,000

Advertisement

5- Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) - Rs 1,31,000

6- Inspector General of Police (IGP)- Rs 1,44,200

7- Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Rs 2,05,400

8- Director General of Police (DGP) - Rs 2,25,000

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.