Same Syllabus for PCM Across Branches to Trainings for Prof: JNUTH Guidelines for New Session

In response to inconsistencies found during student transfers from one autonomous college to another autonomous college, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has now released new academic norms to be followed. The new rules stated that same syllabus that to be followed for all branches across PCM for to trainings.

In a press release, the university stated that several colleges’ course structures, credits, subject titles, and related syllabuses all had mistakes. As a result, if they transfer to different universities, eligible and sincere students must reregister for the same course.

In this regard, the JNTU Hyderabad issued a number of directives and instructed independent colleges to abide by them. According to a statement made by JNTUH in this regard: “All JNTUH nominated professors from the sciences and engineering groups are required to attend all common BoS meetings. JNTUH nominees must ensure that the academic requirements—which call for a minimum of 20 credits per semester—are the same as those set forth by the university."

The institution has also announced that all branches will follow the same mathematics, physics, and chemistry curricula. Credits for courses in basic sciences, humanities, and social sciences, as well as engineering science, shall not be reduced in any way.

In addition to the lists for credit detention and attendance detention, a second list of students who were detained because they received lower internal grades must be kept (per R22). The rules have been put out by the institute on its official site as well as on the official Twitter handle of the institute.

