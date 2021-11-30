Samsung India Hiring 1,000 Engineers From IIITs, NITs & Other Engineering Colleges

Samsung India is all set to hire over 1,000 engineers for its three research and Development (R&D) centres in the country. The hiring is being done for multiple domains including artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, deep learning, networks, image processing, cloud, data analysis, OnDevice AI as well as camera technologies.

For its three R&D centers in Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi, Samsung will hire around 260 engineers from IIT campuses in Delhi, Kanpur, Mumbai, Madras, Guwahati, Kharagpur, BHU, Roorkie and other newer IITs while the rest of the hiring will be from other top engineering colleges such as BITS Pilani, IIITs and NITs, etc.

As per the press release by the company, Samsung plans to hire students from multiple streams including Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, Instrumentation and Information Technology.

“Samsung has been in India for over 25 years now and our R&D centers in India are amongst the largest outside of Korea. The R&D segment in India has evolved over the past few years and we have focused on the roles that help us innovate for the future and create unique solutions. Our talented engineers will continue to work with teams across the globe ensuring they get international exposure and appropriate mentorship. This year, we plan to hire over 1,000 engineers and have already extended 250 PPOs to engineers at IITs and other top institutions," said Sameer Wadhawan, Senior Vice President and Head, Human Resources, Samsung India.

“This year, we had a slightly longer internship period so that students can spend more time in the company, giving them the opportunity to interact with the leaders and managers. This helps us spot a bright talent amongst them. Hiring through PPOs helps both the employer and the employee get a better perspective on job fitment and satisfaction," he added.

