Samsung to Hire 1,000 Engineers From IITs and Other top Institutes

This hiring season, Samsung R&D institutes will hire about 200 engineers from top Indian Institutes of Technology

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 18:01 IST

The young techies that Samsung hires will join in 2023 (Representative image)
Electronics giant Samsung is looking to hire close to 1,000 engineers for its research and development (R&D) institutes across India. The South Korean company will gather its new hires from a variety of streams such as communication networks, electronics, embedded systems, information technology, and instrumentation. In addition, the focus will also be on hiring young professionals from computer science and allied branches (such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Computer Vision), Mathematics & Computing, and Software Engineering. The company revealed its plans in a statement dated November 30.

The young techies that Samsung hires will join in 2023. The company said in a statement that these engineers would work on new-age technologies like AI, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Cloud, Communication, Connectivity, And Deep Learning. System On A Chip (Soc), Storage Solutions, Predictive Analysis, Networks, ML, Internet Of Things (Iot), and Image Processing are also on the list of cutting-edge technologies that the new hires would work with.

This hiring season, Samsung R&D institutes will hire about 200 engineers from top Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) such as IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Guwahati and IIT BHU. They have also offered over 400 Pre-placement Offers (PPOs) to students at these and other top tech institutions.

The Head, of Human Resources at Samsung India, Sameer Wadhawan said that “Samsung’s R&D centres aim to hire new talent from India’s top engineering institutes who will work on breakthrough innovations, technologies, products and designs, including India-centric innovations, that enrich people’s lives."

The South Korean company is planning to direct new hires to its R&D Institutes in Delhi, Noida, and Bengaluru, in addition to the Samsung Semiconductor India Research in Karnataka.

Wadhawan said that this hiring and R&D emboldening spree would take the company’s vision of Powering Digital India forward.

Samsung had announced its plans to hire approximately 1,000 engineers in India for its R&D centres in Bengaluru, Noida, and Delhi during the last hiring season as well.

first published: December 12, 2022, 18:01 IST
last updated: December 12, 2022, 18:01 IST
