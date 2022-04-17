Sanskriti Ayurvedic Medical College Opens Wellness Centre in Ayurvedic Medicines, Treatment

The Sanskriti Ayurvedic Medical College has recently opened a Sanskriti Wellness Centre or Panchakarma centre in the field of ayurvedic medicines and treatments. The aim of the centre is to heal and initiate people towards holistic wellbeing.

The inauguration of the sanskriti wellness centre was done by president of national commision for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) Dr Raghuram Bhatt and Chairman of NCISM Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, who also was the chief guest for the event.

In his inaugural address, chancellor of Sanskriti University Sachin Gupta said, “This is indeed a unique wellness centre which will surely benefit the people to a great extent and change their lifestyle for good health and wellness. In the process, our cultural norms, daily lifestyles, and nutritional habits have changed significantly too, but our underlying biology has not changed much. Our body is trying to be perfectly healthy all the time through its innate self-healing and self-regulating abilities but, consciously or subconsciously, we repeatedly interfere with these natural abilities. Ayurveda can help us to create the right internal and external conditions to restore balance to our whole being."

Talking about the importance of Ayurveda, Sachin Gupta said, “Ayurveda is our ancient science, it helps in eliminating disease permanently without creating any side effects. Very few people practice the healthiest behaviour for having a life of sustained wellness because when age is on our side and we are healthy, we really do not bother about health and well-being, we fail to recognize its value."

Further, Rakesh Premi, Pro vice chancellor of Sanskriti University added, “As they say “Health is the crown on a healthy person which only an ill person can see and appreciate". I am sure the Sanskriti Wellness Centre (Panchakarma Centre) will surely make a difference in peoples’ lifestyles and health conditions."

