Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Becomes JNU's First Female Vice-Chancellor

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) gets its first woman Vice-Chancellor in Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. A professor at Savitriphule Phule Pune University (SPPU), Pandit has been appointed as the new JNU VC after former VC M Jagdeesh has been appointed as the new chief of the University Grants Commission.

Pandit holds a diploma in social work from California State University, Longbeach, USA, BA in History and Social Psychology and – M .A. in Political Science from Presidency College, Madras. She was once a student at JNU as she has completed her MPhil in International Relations from the university and completed a PhD in international relations with a thesis on ‘Parliament and Foreign Policy in India - The Nehry Years’.

Pandit is currently the Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule University in Maharashtra. “President Ram Nath Kovind, who is Visitor to the University, has approved the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as JNU Vice-Chancellor. Her appointment is for a period of five years," a senior MoE official said.

Pandit began her teaching career at Goa University in 1988 and moved to Pune University in 1993. She has held an administrative position in various academic bodies. She has also been a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and the Visitor’s nominee to central universities. In her career, she has guided 29 PhDs.

Jagadeesh Kumar in an official statement said, “It gives me pleasure to inform you that Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Department of Politics and Public Administration, Savitribai Phule Pune University has been appointed as the next Vice-Chancellor of JNU. She is the first female vice-chancellor of JNU. My hearty congratulations to Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. I am handing over the charge to her today and wish her success in her new role."

