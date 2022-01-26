SAT to be Held Online, Exam Pattern Changed too

The Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), an international college admissions exam, has now become a digital examination. Additionally, the duration and pattern of the exam have also been changed now.

While the format and the weightage of the examination have not changed, the new SAT will undergo a change in exam paper pattern. The test will still be scored out of 1600 but will now have shorter reading passages and will be of two hours instead of three.

The College Board, the exam conducting body on Tuesday, announced that the entrance exam with the new format will be conducted digitally beginning in 2023 for all international students and beginning in 2024 for U.S.-based students.

“The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant," says Priscilla Rodriguez, vice president at the College Board, in a statement, as reported by media. The president added, “We’re not simply putting the current SAT on a digital platform — we’re taking full advantage of what delivering an assessment digitally makes possible. With input from educators and students, we are adapting to ensure we continue to meet their evolving needs."

College Board, claims that the new pattern will give more time per question to the candidates and that new shorter reading passages will cover a wider range of topics. In another relief to the students, now calculators will now be allowed on the entire math section.

The press release also says that going digital now will allow every student to receive a unique test form, so it will be practically impossible to share answers. Further, the new SAT is going to be to autosave, this way candidates won’t lose work or time while they reconnect.

