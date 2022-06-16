Savitribai Phule Pune University Admissions: Application Process to Begins at unipune.ac.in

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started admissions for the academic year 2022-23 for various courses including undergraduate, diploma and postgraduate courses. Students who want to take admission in the upcoming academic session can register themselves on the official website of the university at unipune.ac.in.

As per the information available on the official website of Pune University, the admission process has already began and would conclude on July 12 at 11:59 pm. Students can pay a late fee and register for the courses till July 17 at 11:59 pm.

Pune University Admission 2022: How to apply?

Those who want to apply can follow these steps.

Step 1: Go to the official website– unipune.ac.in

Step 2: Register on the website using your phone number, email ID, and other asked details

Step 3 Sign in using your generated credentials

Step 4. Pune University 2022 application from would appear on the screen

Step 5: Fill in the form with all details and upload documents carefully

Step 6: Pay the admission fee and submit the form

Step 7: Take a printout for future references

The admission process for Pune University is carried out through entrance examinations whose dates are yet to be declared. However, it is expected that the exam will be towards the end of July.

The duration of exam will be two hours. The Pune University 2022 question paper or SPPU entrance exam, will be consisting two sections - section A will include general knowledge, aptitude, logic, and comprehension and B will be more subject centric. Both section A and section B will have a weightage of 20 marks and 80 marks, respectively.

Pune University offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in more than 52 departments and institutes housed on and off-campus. The admission process is carried out through entrance examinations whose dates are yet to be declared but they are expected to take place next month.

There are 2,500 seats for various courses at the university and nearly 30,000 applications are expected for the same.

