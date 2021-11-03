SBI Apprentice Result 2021 Declared at sbi.co.in for 6100 Posts, How to Check

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the final result for apprentice recruitment for 6100 vacant seats on its official website www.sbi.co.in. The written exam for SBI apprentice recruitment 2021 was conducted on September 17 and 20 at multiple centres across the country. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results by using their registered login credentials including roll number, registration number, and date of birth.

Applicants must note that only qualifying for the exam does not confirm the selection. The selection of candidates is provisional and is subjected to fulfilment of specified eligibility criteria and the correctness of the information mentioned by them at the time of registration.

>SBI Apprentice Result 2021: Steps To View/Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Scroll down the homepage and go to the career tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to the SBI career portal, where you will be required to go to the latest announcement tab

Step 4: Next, click on the final result link under the notification that says, “ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961 (Final Result Announced) (Advertisement No. CRPD/APPR/2021-22/10)"

Step 4: Upon clicking on the respective link, a new window will open where candidates will be required to enter the roll number/registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The SBI apprentice result 2021 will open on the next page

Step 6: Candidates can view their score and download a copy of the result for future reference

The candidates would also be required to pass the proficiency test in the local language. The candidates who will make it to the final selection list will be engaged as apprentices for a period of one year and will be paid a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month.

