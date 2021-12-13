SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for 1226 Posts, Salary Rs 36000

The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened registration for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO) to fill a total of 1226 posts which includes 1100 regular and 126 backlog vacancies in various cities. Eligible candidates can register online through SBI’s official website at sbi.co.in. The application process has begun on December 9 and the last date for registration is December 29.

Candidates will be required to go through an online written examination which will be followed by a screening and an interview. The written exam will be held in January 2022.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: As per the official advertisement, the candidates must not be below 21 years and not more than 30 years as of January 12, 2021.

Educational qualification: Graduates in any discipline or having equivalent qualifications from a recognized university. Candidates must also have a minimum of two years post essential academic qualification in any scheduled commercial bank or regional rural bank as listed in the second schedule of Reserve Bank of India.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Bank of India

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Careers" option

Step 3: Click on the “Current Openings" tab

Step 4: Click on the “Recruitment of Circle Based Officer" recruitment notification link

Step 5: Register yourself using name, date of birth, etc

Step 6: Fill the application form

Step 7: Upload documents

Step 8: Pay fees

Step 9: Download and take a printout of the application form for further use

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD need not pay any fees while those belonging to unreserved category will have to pay Rs 750.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The online objective or written test will consist of four sections namely English language, banking knowledge, general awareness/economy, and computer aptitude having a weightage of 30, 40, 30, and 20 marks, respectively. A total of two hours will be given for the objective test. 30 minutes will be given to the candidate to complete a two-question descriptive test with a total weightage of 50 marks. There will be no negative marking.

Shortlisted candidates will be placed before a screening committee constituted by the bank which will examine the required eligibility criteria of experience. Those who qualify will then take part in a 50 marks interview where the candidates are required to score minimum qualifying marks decided by the bank. Candidates will have to qualify for both written tests and interview separately.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will get a starting basic pay of Rs 36,000 with one increment for each completed year of service rendered in officer cadre in Scheduled Commercial Bank or Regional Rural Bank as of January 1.

