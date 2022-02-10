SBI Launches Five Online Courses to Upskill Professionals, Spread Financial Literacy, Registrations Open

In a bid to promote financial literacy, the State Bank of India (SBI) has launched five inaugural Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). Learners can start to enrol for these courses on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Knowledge Hub platform from today, February 9.

The five courses are namely, ‘Banking Fundamentals’, ‘MSME Lending in a Nutshell’, ‘Electronic Payment System in India’, ‘Priority Sector Lending Norms’ and ‘NRI Business & Compliance’.

For these courses, the SBI has partnered with NSE Academy through its Strategic Training Unit. The course duration ranges from 3-6 weeks, and learners are expected to spend 2-3 hours each week on the course.

Through these courses, SBI will enable professionals to gain knowledge in various areas of banking and bring unique learning opportunities to benefit professionals aspiring to build careers in banking services

The courses curated by SBI are “a good blend of theory and operational aspects which will enable learners to have a deeper understanding of fundamentals of banking, compliance, lending norms and a host of other topics," claims the online learning platform in an official statement.

Om Prakash Mishra, DMD (HR) & CDO, SBI said “It gives me immense pleasure to announce SBI’s partnership with NSE Academy, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India. We are sanguine that our collaboration with a focus on functional courses, for learners in the BFSI sector, will benefit millions of career-oriented individuals. We believe that SBI’s e-courses will enable learners to gather good knowledge of various aspects of banking and financial services and help them add value in their professional lives."

Lakshmi R Srinivas, chief general manager & head (strategic training unit), SBI, said, “We are excited to offer our courses to learners across the country in association with NSE Academy. We are initially offering five courses with an aim to provide an understanding of different aspects of banking-to-banking professionals, students and other learners."

