SBI Offers Free Online Learning Course for Underprivileged Students in Math, Language

SBI Foundation introduced UpSchool, a digital learning programme for students from class 1-10 in partnership with Khan Academy. It aims to reduce learning gaps and build a solid foundation in math and language comprehension for their current academic year. Students or their parents can register for the program for free at learn.khanacademy.org/upschool to receive learning links on WhatsApp for 4-6 weeks.

“We aim to promote growth and equality among the underprivileged communities and this programme facilitates the same," said Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank Group. Every student will receive a digital certificate at completing the programme. To be available in English, Hindi and Kannada, all the resources available to parents and learners are 100 per cent free.

They can learn at their own pace and time from home. The programme focuses on revising important concepts from the previous year in math and language comprehension. “It helps them narrow the knowledge gap and build a strong foundation for the new class," the organisation.

Additionally, there are fun learning activities such as dance and yoga where the students can participate by visiting the learning links. Every week, the students will receive a math lesson, a short story, and a fun activity or exercise based on their grade and preferred language.

Vinay M Tonse, MD & CEO, SBI Funds Management Limited commented, “At the onset of the back-to-school season, our UpSchool Foundations Program will benefit students to be ready and better prepared. We are glad to extend this program to all students, equipping them with fun and interactive tools developed by experts, making high-quality localized educational content accessible to all. We are happy to be working with Khan Academy on making this happen."

Earlier, SBI Foundation and Khan Academy had partnered to localise high quality math learning content so that students can learn in their preferred language. It contained new math lessons consisting of videos, articles and practice exercises in Punjabi aiming at all learners in Punjab’s public schools.

