SBI PO Admit Card Released at sbi.co.in, Check Steps To Download

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for SBI Probationary Officer (SBI PO). Candidates can download their admit cards from the bank’s official websites, ibps.in and sbi.co.in. To access their admit cards, candidates who have applied for the post will need to punch in their registration or roll number, password, and date of birth on the website. The call letter will be available until December 20.

The SBI PO prelim exam is set to take place in four shifts on four days from December 17 to 20. The first shift will start from 9 am to 10 am, and the second shift will go on from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. While the third shift will be held from 2 to 3 pm, the fourth shift will happen from 4:30 to 5:30 pm.

Advertisement

SBI PO Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to sbi.co.in– the official website of SBI

Step 2: On the website, go to the career page

Step 3: Here, you will find a link under ‘call letter’. Click on this

Step 4: Once the new page appears, type in your login credentials (this includes registration number and password) and submit

Step 5: You will see your SBI PO admit card 2022 displayed in front of you

Step 6: Check the details and download the admit card. Take a printout in case a need for it arises in the future.

Advertisement

The results of the prelims will be out by the end of December this year or January next year. The candidates who clear the prelims stage will then move on to the online mains exam. While the admit cards for this exam will be issued by January or February next year, the results will be out in February. From here, candidates who are shortlisted will move to phase 3 and will have to go through a psychometric test for personality profiling. A group exercise (20 marks) and an interview (30 marks) will also be a part of phase 3 exams.

Read all the Latest Education News here