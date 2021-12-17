SBI PO Prelims Results Declared: How to Check

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the preliminary exam result for the recruitment test held for the post of probationary officers. The examination was conducted on November 20, 21, and 27. Candidates who had appeared for the examination may check their results available on the ‘Careers’ page of SBI’s official portal.

The recruitment process is being conducted to fill over 200 vacant posts of PO at India’s largest public-sector lender, SBI. Out of the total 2,056 seats notified in the process, 560 are reserved for candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC), 324 are for Scheduled Caste, 162 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and 200 seats are reserved for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates.

>SBI PO Prelims Results 2021: Here’s how to check

Advertisement

Step 1: Log on to SBI’s official portal, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Here, click on the link, “RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS" under the Latest Announcements’ tab

Step 4: Click on the “Preliminary Examination Result"

Step 5: Now, enter your roll number/registration number along with the date of birth and verification code displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Click on submit after verifying the details.

Step 7: You will be redirected to a page featuring your result.

Candidates who clear the prelims examination will advance to the next stage of the recruitment drive - the Mains exam.

The bank has already released the call letters/ admit cards for the mains online exams of SBI PO recruitment and candidates can download them from sbi.co.in. The online main examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022. The Mains examination for SBI PO recruitment will feature both descriptive and objective type of questions. For SBI PO mains exams, candidates will be required to solve questions from reasoning and computer aptitude, general/banking awareness, English language, Data Analysis & Interpretation, English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) sections.

Advertisement

The final selection will be done after group discussion and interview of candidates who clear the SBI PO mains examination.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.