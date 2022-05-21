SBI Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 641 Posts, Salary up to Rs 41,000

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from retired personnel of SBI for as many as 641 posts on a contractual basis. Candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI — sbi.co.in. The last date to submit applications is June 7.

Candidates can apply for a total of 641 vacant posts. These include 503 posts of Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), 130 posts of Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channels (CMS-AC), and 8 posts of Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC).

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible to apply, candidates must be between 60 and 63 years of age as on May 18. Retired Award staff of SBI/e-ABS and officers scale I, II, III and IV of SBI, e-ABS or other PSBs can apply for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels (CMF-AC).

Candidates who were officers scale II, III and IV of SBI, e-ABS or other PSBs at the time of retirement are eligible to apply for the post of Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channels (CMS-AC). For the post of Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC), retired officers Scale II, III and IV of SBI/ e-ABS are eligible to apply. For all the three posts, retired personnel having experience working in ATM operations will be given preference.

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) and open the career page

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Engagement of retired bank staff on contract basis – Anytime Channels’.

Step 3: Register yourself and login using the credentials generated.

Step 4: Fill in the essential details and upload the required documents to complete the application form.

Step 5: Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The shortlisting committee of the SBI will shortlist candidates on the basis of parameters decided by them. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview having a weightage of 100 marks. A final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the interview.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Salary

On being successfully selected for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), candidates can draw a salary of Rs 36,000 per month. The salary offered for the post of Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channels (CMS-AC) is Rs 41,000 per month and for Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC), it is Rs 41,000 per month.

