SBI Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 641 Posts, Salary up to Rs 41,000

SBI recruitment 2022 at sbi.co.in (Representative image)

SBI Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI -- sbi.co.in. The last date to submit applications is June 7

Education and Careers Desk| Trending Desk
New Delhi // Updated: May 21, 2022, 19:08 IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from retired personnel of SBI for as many as 641 posts on a contractual basis. Candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI — sbi.co.in. The last date to submit applications is June 7.

Candidates can apply for a total of 641 vacant posts. These include 503 posts of Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), 130 posts of Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channels (CMS-AC), and 8 posts of Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC).

SBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to be eligible to apply, candidates must be between 60 and 63 years of age as on May 18. Retired Award staff of SBI/e-ABS and officers scale I, II, III and IV of SBI, e-ABS or other PSBs can apply for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels (CMF-AC).

Candidates who were officers scale II, III and IV of SBI, e-ABS or other PSBs at the time of retirement are eligible to apply for the post of Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channels (CMS-AC). For the post of Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC), retired officers Scale II, III and IV of SBI/ e-ABS are eligible to apply. For all the three posts, retired personnel having experience working in ATM operations will be given preference.

SBI Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) and open the career page

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Engagement of retired bank staff on contract basis – Anytime Channels’.

Step 3: Register yourself and login using the credentials generated.

Step 4: Fill in the essential details and upload the required documents to complete the application form.

Step 5: Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The shortlisting committee of the SBI will shortlist candidates on the basis of parameters decided by them. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview having a weightage of 100 marks. A final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the interview.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Salary

On being successfully selected for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), candidates can draw a salary of Rs 36,000 per month. The salary offered for the post of Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channels (CMS-AC) is Rs 41,000 per month and for Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC), it is Rs 41,000 per month.

