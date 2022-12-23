SBI Recruitment 2023: Application Open for 1438 Posts, Salary up to Rs 40,000

State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the registration process for the recruitment of 1438 Collection Facilitators on a contractual basis. The application process began on December 22.

Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies before January 10, 2023, by visiting the official website of the bank, sbi.co.in. Once selected, the officers will work in the Credit Monitoring Department of the bank.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Education Qualification: The applicants should be retired officer of the State Bank of India or associate banks in SBI after attaining superannuation at the age of 60. There has been no specified educational qualification, except for them retired officers of SBI.

Age Limit: The maximum age for the candidate should be up to 65 years.

SBI Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go through the official site of SBI at bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2: Candidates have to register themselves and generate the login details

Step 3: Now login with the registered details, and applicants will be able to fill out the application

Step 4: After completing the application process, candidates can submit and take the printout for the future

SBI Recruitment 2023: Examination Fee

No application fee will be charged for the SBI Online Form 2023.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Shortlisting: The shortlisting committee constituted by the State Bank of India will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter the selected candidates will be called for an interview.

Interview: The SBI interview will be of 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the bank. Correspondence will not be entertained separately.

If more than one candidate secures the common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in descending order of merit order of their ages.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Salary

The salary range is Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 per month. Salary is different for each post, the information has been given in the notification.

