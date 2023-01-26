Home » News » education-career » SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Direct Hiring Begins for Manager, Vice President Posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: The registration process began on January 20 and will close on February 9 this year. Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up a total of 9 posts in the organisation

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 09:44 IST

New Delhi, India

SBI SCO recruitment 2023 at sbi.co.in (Representative image)

The State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the online application process for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) on a contract basis in the SBI contact centre. Candidates can apply for the post through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The registration process began on January 20 and will close on February 9 this year. Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up a total of 9 posts in the organisation.

The registration process will be complete only when the necessary fee is deposited with the bank via online mode on or before the last date for payment. Furthermore, before applying for the desired position, candidates must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility.

When applying online, candidates are required to upload all the documents which include a resume, ID proof, age proof, caste certificate, OBC certificate, educational qualification, work experience, and PwBD certificate (if applicable), among others. Those who fail to upload the said documents their application or candidature will not be considered for shortlisting or interview purposes.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Program Manager: 4 posts

Command Centre Manager: 3 openings

Manager Quality and Training: 1 vacancy

Vice President (Transformation): 1 position.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the SBI official website

Step 2: Go to ‘Join SBI’ – ‘Current Openings’ and click on the link that reads – RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICER ON CONTRACT BASIS IN SBI CONTACT CENTRE(Apply Online from 20.01.2023 TO 09.02.2023) (ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/SCO/2022-23/30)’

Step 3: Login or click for a new registration on the given page.

Step 4: Fill up the application form and pay the necessary fee.

Step 5: Preview the form and submit it as asked.

Step 6: Keep a copy of the confirmation page/application form for future use.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

While registering for the post, the application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) are Rs 750 for general, EWS, and OBC candidates. There are no fees or intimation charges for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of short-listing, interviews, and CTC negotiations. The interview will carry a total of 100 marks.

About the Author

