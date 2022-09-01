SBI SO Recruitment: No Exam Hiring for 665 Posts , Salary up to Rs 35 lakh

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 665 posts of specialist cadre officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in. The registration process began on August 30, and will continue till September 20.

The contract period of the job is five years. “Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, caste certificate, PWD Certificate (if applicable), educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their application/candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview," reads the official notice.

Also read| Airports Authority of India to Begin Recruitment for 156 Assistant Posts from Sept 1, Salary up to Rs 1,10,000

Advertisement

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Manager (Business Process) - 1

Central Operations Team - 2

Manager (Business Development) - 2

Project Development Manager (Business) - 2

Relationship Manager - 335

Investment Officer - 52

Senior Relationship Manager - 147

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 37

Regional Head - 12

Customer Relationship Executive - 75

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared graduation and masters along with three to five years of relevant work experience.

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SO recruitment link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents, pay application fees. Submit

Advertisement

Step 6: Download, save and take a print out of the form for future reference

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Advertisement

Candidates applying for the SO posts will have to pay Rs 750 if they belong to general, EWS, OBC categories. While SC, ST, and PwD candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The bank will prepare a merit list on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut off marks, such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order. Further, applicants must note that mere fulfilling of the minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidates for being called for interview.

“The shortlisting committee constituted by the bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the bank will be shortlisted and called for interview," reads the official notice.

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected will get salary between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 35 lakh, depending on their posts.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here