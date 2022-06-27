SC Junior Court Assistant Recruitment Open for Graduates, Salary up to Rs 63,068

Supreme Court of India (SCI) has opened the online application window to hire candidates for the post of Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted). Only those who match the eligibility criteria are can apply through the official website sci.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is July 10.

SCI Recruitment 2022: Selection process

In order to be selected for the post, aspirants would have to take a general objective written test followed by an objective examination based on computer knowledge. Thereafter, a typing test will be conducted on the computer and candidates who pass that will be called for a descriptive test. Lastly, an interview round will be held for the final selection.

SCI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Candidates must have completed their Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. A minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English typing and knowledge of computer operation are required.

Age limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 30 years of age as of July 1, 2022. Relaxations on the age limit have been given to those under the category of SC/ST/OBC/Physically challenged/Ex-Servicemen and dependents of Freedom Fighters.

SCI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Supreme court of India- https://main.sci.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link to ‘Online Application for the post of Junior Court Assistant in the Supreme Court of India (Closing Date for online application:-10.07.2022 at 23.59 hours)’

Step 3. You’ll now get redirected to the online registration page.

Step 4. Fill in the required details, pay the examination fee and submit the form.

Step 5. For future reference, take a printout of the application form.

SCI Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. While those from SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH/Freedom Fighter categories need to pay Rs 250 plus bank charges through online mode only.

According to the recruitmnet notification, the approximate Gross Salary as per existing rate of allowances including HRA comes to Rs 63,068 per month (pre-revised pay scale PB-2 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4,200.

