SC to Hear Petition on Alleged Technical Glitches in JEE Main 2022, Students Seek Extra Attempt

A section of students who appeared for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, have filed a petition in the Supreme Court, demanding an extra attempt of the exam, citing irregularities and technical glitches in the exam. The session 2 exam was held from July 25 to July 30.

Students have also filed another petition seeking relief to compensate all the affected students for whom this was the last attempt in 2022 by providing a one-time relaxation of eligibility for JEE Main and Advanced 2023, reported a leading news daily. This comes ahead of the JEE Advanced exam that is scheduled for Sunday, August 28.

Filed by advocate Sumanth Nookala, the petitions will be heard today. It will be presided over by Justice DY Chandrachud. The students have argued that the technical glitches faced by them have affected their performance in the exam and it must be compensated by holding an extra session of the engineering entrance exam.

The students have added that they made numerous representations to the NTA, since June, but there has been no response from the agency. Several students have claimed that they faced many problems such as technical glitches, last-minute exam centre change, as well as, discrepancies in the answer key. Some also claimed that they were allotted exam centres that were not chosen by them in the first place.

Earlier, after session 1, the apex court had passed an order, allowing 15 students, who faced technical difficulties during the first session of the JEE-Main 2022, conducted in June, to attend the second session of the exam held in July 30. Senior advocate Gopal Shankaranarayanan, who had appeared for the petitioners, said the students had faced technical difficulties as a result of which their exam was hampered. The same had continued for session 2 for several JEE Main aspirants. The results were released earlier this month, combining both the sessions.

