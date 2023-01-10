Scaling Up Quality Early Childhood Education in a Way to Skillful Higher Studies

Children are born with the potential to learn, and their brains grow as a result of their experiences. It is a well known fact that the first five years of childhood are the most formative. According to research, 85 per cent of a child’s total brain growth happens before the age of six, underlining the crucial relevance of brain care and stimulation in the early years. During this time there is a tremendous amount of learning. They learn through play and exploration in safe and interesting environments, and they need chances to practise and repeat what they are learning.

Preschools accelerate their educational journey so a strong start keeps children ahead of the learning curve. When things are changing quickly and new thoughts and approaches emerge, these institutions seek to enhance children’s cognitive and creative capacities from an early age.

Significance of Early Childhood Education

Greater quality, dynamic early learning activities can aid in the acquisition of core skills. Many children originally did not have access to early childhood education or were enrolled in programmes that did not allow them to attain their full potential. However, in recent years, there has been a significant increase in access to early childhood education.

As early childhood education becomes more accessible, preschool educational institutions have a remarkable opportunity to create a rich curriculum and a child-friendly pedagogical framework that assures quality and fairness in learning. Innovative and concept-based programmes can help youngsters improve their aptitude and push them to learn.

The global growth and attention on early childhood education has the potential to improve many children’s future learning paths.

Early Child Education (ECE) Contributes to Higher Education

Preschools bridge the gap between the two and lay the groundwork for higher education. The emotional, intellectual, and physical development of young children has a direct impact on the people they will eventually become. That is why it is critical to recognise the importance of early education.

ECE programmes assist children in achieving more employment prospects, improved health and independence, and decision-making confidence. Preschool assists children in developing character and individuality, which prepares them for first grade. Furthermore, it fosters a lifelong love of learning in younger children via social development and exploration, as well as the establishment of early academic learning through everyday encounters that completely prepare them for their future study.

Many institutions have begun to offer immersive learning, tutoring, and a variety of extracurricular activities in order to promote optimal growth.

Shaping the Preschool Segment for the Future of Tomorrow

Preschools strive to integrate playtime, skill, and character development opportunities and structured academics into their curriculum to make learning more multifaceted.

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education in India is fast catching up and becoming popular due to its integrated approach to teaching these topics. Robotics, coding, STEM-based activities, and a variety of other activities are taught to preschoolers in order to increase their logical thinking and grasp of concepts. Students today are increasingly connected to the internet and expect more engaging learning experiences. They must go beyond the traditional A, B, C, D schooling and study new disciplines. There are several options for studying about these topics in depth and in an enjoyable manner.

The sense of well-being of children is also influenced by their social-emotional development. Their early influences shape who they are, who they become, and how they see the world. Preschool instructors help children develop healthy social-emotional skills such as self-regulation, empathy, collaboration, and connection development. They are taught to aid in the natural acquisition of concepts through language. For example, to give better sensory experiences for youngsters, they teach numbers, sequences, and patterns through hands-on learning and outdoor activities.

In early life, parents play an important role in their child’s overall development and growth. Due to the current state of affairs, they should spend more time with their children and engage in activities with them at home to aid in their general personality development from a young age. They must also select the ideal programme for their youngster.

Preschool also allows toddlers to play, explore, discover their hobbies, and solve problems. As a result, youngsters become engaged learners, developing a strong personality as well as the emotional and intellectual aptitude necessary for further study. Kindergarten/preschool instructors are early childhood specialists who prepare children for their initial steps into the larger world.

— Written by Vittal Bhandary, Co-Founder & CEO, Little Elly

