Tata Capital, the flagship financial services arm of the Tata Group has announced the launch of Pankh Scholarship Program for the academic year 2022- 23. This scholarship aims to empower meritorious students who belong to economicallyo to the buddytostudy.com. The last date to apply for the Pankh Scholarship Program is October 31, 2022.

As per the firm, the scholarship is applicable for Sr. Secondary, under graduate, diploma and post graduate courses. This basically means that under this scholarship programme, the students from classes 6, till undergraduate (general and professional) degree programmes can get financial support to fulfil their academic dreams. However, students who wish to apply for the Pankh Scholarship programme have to meet the following criteria:

Education: Assessment will be based on percentage achieved in the qualifying examination which should be at least 60 per cent. Additionally, the annual income of the student’s family should not exceed Rs 4,00,000 from all sources.

Candidates must note that the applicants will be evaluated based on an interview. Students who clear the telephonic interview will be shortlisted for the final committee round.

As per the scholarship notification, students who meet the above criteria will receive 80 per cent of the fees for the academic course. Tata Capital’s employees are also part of the Pankh Scholarship program wherein students are mentored and nurtured to succeed in their chosen field.

Sridhar Sarathy- SVP, CSR, Tata Capital Limited said, “Our Pankh Scholarship programme aims to support students to pursue their academic objectives. We look forward to reaching out to deserving students across the country and help them build a stronger and brighter future for themselves and their families." Tata Capital’s Pankh Scholarship is an award-winning project and has benefitted more than 1500 students.

