Scholarship Worth Rs 2 Lakh Launched for LGBTQIA+ Students to aid Higher Education Abroad

GradRight, an ed-fintech startup has launched specialized scholarship for LGBTQIA+ students for higher education abroad. The startup intends to offer scholarships worth Rs 2,00,000 for higher education in the world’s top 500 universities. Students can apply for the scholarship at GradRight’s website latest by July 31, 2022. As per the firm, the scholarship will be given based on school merit of the students.

“As part of the scholarship program, GradRight will assist the students in understanding which overseas institutions offer an inclusive, safe living and learning environment. Through interactions with international student communities, the program also intends to provide tips and skills for navigating social norms and cultural differences to easily integrate into the international student and LGBTQIA+ communities. The scholarship will also support them with legal guidance to protect their rights." explains Anand Patinge, Lead, Brands & Comms and Spokesperson for GradRight.

The selection of the candidates for the scholarship will be based on their academic records. Each application will be reviewed by the financial institutes registered with GradRight.

“We’d love to lose this crown of being India’s only LGBTQIA+ scholarship. India needs and deserves as much support as possible from the powerful edu-biz community," says Sasidhar.

The launch of the scholarship during the pride month this year. The Pride month celebrates LGBTQIA+ communities all across the world, their rights and culture. It is marked by a spirit of resistance and acceptance as opposed to an attitude of shame. Pride is now recognised as a massive celebration including marches, protests and parades. People gather in huge numbers across the world and express themselves in myriad forms. June is celebrated as Pride month to commemorate the onset of a movement, a series of protests that began in 1970s in the United States to recognise the rights of these communities.

