School Drop-Out, Mid-day Meal Cook Turns Math Teacher

From being a mid-day meal chef of Farakka Nayansukh Srimanta Pal Primary School to teaching them math, Bishakha Pal’s determination amused the netizens. Every day around 360 students wait to eat their beloved Bishakha aunty’s handmade food for lunch. One day, when the class teacher was struggling to teach mathematics to the students of the fourth standard and Bishakha came forward to teach the students mathematics. In simple words, she explained to the students the rule and tactics of division.

Paresh Das, a teacher of Farakka Nayansukh Srimanta Pal Primary School recorded the video of Pal’s motivating activity and posted in his social media. Bishakha left her studies after class 10 due to poverty and her livelihood she become a part of this school as cook for several years. But deep-down her love for education never diminished, so whenever she is having the opportunity, she would stand outside the threshold of different classes and listen to the teaching of the teachers.

“When I was taking the math class of fourth grade on Thursday, several students were not getting hand of some of the problems. All of a sudden the cook Bishakha di came into the classroom and requested for giving her a scope to take class of the children. I didn’t want to discourage her," Das said.

“Handing over the chalk, I wanted to see how she managed to calculate. Surprisingly she did it so efficiently so, I can’t resist taking the whole scene on my mobile phone," he added.

“All the sums she did were absolutely correct and her method of teaching was also very lucid. I didn’t imagine that the video will go viral, it was just a token of appreciation from my behalf," Das said.

‘I cook to run my living but the indomitable desire to study is still there in my heart. The rules and tactics that I once learned from the teachers in school are the ones that I have taught. I would be proud if the students get any sort of benefit from what I have taught," Bishakha Pal shyly said.

