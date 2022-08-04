School Hiring Teachers Only For JEE, NEET Coaching, Raises Question on Education System

After a school run by public charitable trust Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) posted for a vacancy of teachers, it started a debate on Twitter regarding the quality of the education system in India. Why? Because the school is looking for teachers to coach stduents for entrance exams including NEET, JEE.

As per the notification, it “is now hiring faculty for IIT-JEE/NEET foundational coaching." The posts are open for physics, math, and biology teachers who completed either BTech, BE or masters in BEd along with two years of experience in teaching.

Coaching has been a prevalent issue in India with parents spending more on such entrance exam tuitions. Thus, leaving the underprivileged section of students who are unable to afford the coaching at a disadvantage.

Taking to Twitter, educationist Francis Joseph has posted the recruitment ad, with the caption, “Colleges/Universities are now hiring “teachers" only for entrance exam coaching such as IIT-JEE & NEET. Is the needle moving away from “learning" to “exam coaching". With my due respect to institutions, it’s important to correct this change before it’s too late."

Commenting on Joseph’s post, several Twitteratis have agreed with him, stating the “coaching mafia" in the country has shifted focus from actual learning in schools to make students believe that the entrances exams such as JEE Advanced and NEET are more important and if they don’t get through, their careers are over.

While other have said it is a good move and such teachers actually have good academic records. “Preparing students for IIT-JEE/NEET is much better than preparing for board exams. Have seen the depth to which teaching goes in Phy, Chem, Math, Bio. Students who hated these subjects because teachers were so pathetic & liking the subjects due to coaching classes & good teachers," said one of the Twitter users.

“That’s good actually (for 11th-12th). Those teachers actually know their stuff (Phy Chem Bio/Math) and have good academic records (hence the big bucks for them). Unlike the kind of teachers who teach science/math even in the best of schools in high school," said another.

