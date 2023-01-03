School Holidays in January 2023: Institutes to Remain Closed for 7 Days This Month

The year 2023 has started and with it has started the new calendar. This year, is going to bring a lot of joy to students as the first month of the year has a few extra holidays for the students. This January there are many days holiday including 5 Sundays. In which students can make a study plan along with traveling. Here is full list of holidays for the month of January.

Significantly, the date of board examination has been issued in many states including CBSE board. In such a situation, the month of January is going to be very important in terms of preparation for board exams. If the students want, prepare a subject-wise plan according to the holidays. They will get the benefit of this in the upcoming examinations.

Advertisement

Also Read: Winter Vacations: Schools Closed in Various States due to Cold Waves

See when the school will be closed

January 1 - Sunday

January 8 - Sunday

January 14 - Makar Sankranti

January 15 - Sunday

January 22 - Sunday

26 January - Republic Day

January 29 - Sunday

Winter Vacation

Advertisement

Schools in several states in the country are shut due to winter vacation. As the cold continue to grip the cities many states, especially in north part of the country have extended the winter break. Apart from this, the timings of schools have been changed in many states. Children are at home due to the outbreak of cold wave. During this, they can prepare for their exams very well. As a precaution, the education department of many states has issued an order to keep the schools closed. These include many states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Delhi, the Directorate of Education has issued a circular directing that all schools in Delhi should be closed from January 1 to 15. During this, all the schools from class 1 to 8 will remain closed. At the same time, provisions have been made in the circular so that the studies of Class 9 to Class 12 are not affected.

Read all the Latest Education News here