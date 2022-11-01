School Holidays in November: How Many Days Will Schools Remain Shut This Month?

In the month of November, students will have only two public holidays - Guru Nanak Jayanti and Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheed Diwas. However, apart from these public holidays, there are four Sundays that will fall in this month. Schools that will be observing the two public holidays will remain closed for a total of six days in November.

Different educational institutes, however, may plan different holidays for their students. Therefore, students and parents are advised to check the school diary to confirm how many holidays their school has.

School Holidays in November

November 6 - Sunday

November 8 - Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 13 - Sunday

November 20 - Sunday

November 24 - Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day

November 27 - Sunday

In a way, students can take advantage of having fewer holidays in November by covering up their syllabus in all subjects. Since the winter season has arrived, all educational institutions will soon provide long winter vacations. If the majority of the syllabus is completed, children will be able to spend their winter vacations doing fun activities and not just preparing for exams all the time.

An overview of the two public holidays

Guru Nanak Jayanti: It commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is observed on Kartik Poornima, which is the fifteenth lunar day of Kartika month as per the Hindu calendar, and usually falls in November, according to the Gregorian calendar.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day: Every year on November 24, people across the country observe Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day or Shaheed Diwas to honour the ninth Guru of Sikhism, who was a symbol of humility. He transcended all castes, creeds, races, religions, and gender barriers. Guru Tegh Bahadur was Guru Hargobind’s youngest son. On this day in April 1675, Guru Tegh Bahadur was publicly executed on the orders of Aurangzeb for opposing religious oppression.

