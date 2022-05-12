School Kids Booked for Using Castist Slur Against Minor, Push Him into Fire in TN

In a freaking incident of caste violence in Tamil Nadu, an 11-year-old Irular community student has been assaulted and pushed into fire by three minor students belonging to Vanniyar Community. FIR under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act has been registered against the three juvenile students by Tindivanam police.

Kanniyappan hails from Kattuchiviri village near Vellimedupet of Villupuram district. His son 11-year-old Sundarraj is a Class 6 student studying in a government school in the same village. Reportedly, Sundarraj has been regularly subjected to caste-based insults by the upper caste boys of the area.

On May 9, while Sundarraj had gone to his grandmother’s house in the evening, when three students aged 13, 12, and 11, from Vanniyar community from the same village, saw him and insulted the boy using castist slur and pushed Sundarraj into a nearby blazing fire in a bush. The boy who suffered severe burn injuries, especially in chest, jumped into a nearby water cradle.

Advertisement

After returning home, when shocked Sundarraj’s mother enquired him about the burn injuries, he lied to her that he had accidentally fell in the bush that had caught fire while returning home. The boy was initially given first-aid at Government Primary Health Center. However, when Sundarraj’s parents took him to Tindivanam government hospital for further treatment, the doctors questioned the boy.

Only after doctors’ questions, it has come to light through the confession of the victim that he was assaulted and pushed into fire, and the boy also informed that the upper caste boys are regularly using castist slurs against him.

Following the complaint lodged by Sundarraj’s father, the Tindivanam police conducted inquiries and registered case under Section 324 of the IPC and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act against the juveniles. The minor is currently receiving treatment in the hospital. Commenting on the incident, many social activists said that the prevailing caste feeling among the students is causing worrisome.

(Inputs from Gunanidhi, Villupuram Reporter)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.