New Programme to Help Youth Earn Up to Rs 1 Lakh by Creating Online Content

Uable, a teen social app, on Wednesday announced the launch of India’s first-ever Gen Z Creator Economy Program called Uable Future Creators (UFC). It is being touted as the first-of-its-kind initiative to onboard, to empower Gen-Z creators across categories like science, entertainment, education, storytelling, art & design, music, gaming and comic creations.

Through this app young creators can gain following and earn up to Rs 1 lakh as a part of the program. UFC has already onboarded 100+ creators to its program and aims to target 1000 more in the next 12 months, claims the press release from the company.

“UFC is a community-based program and will enable young creators to learn through constant collaborations with peers on how to engage users better through memes, short-form audio & visual content. The creators of UFC will also receive detailed analytics and real-time feedback from the Uable team in the form of the number of followers gained from each post, number of views the video received vs number of times it was played, average watch time among many more," the release adds.

Additionally, Uable will give priority to the content created by creators who are a part of UFC and promote it on the platform extensively during the first few weeks.

Saurabh Saxena, founder & CEO said, “Creator Economy is booming in India with top creators achieving celebrity status, cult following and millions in turnover. Gone are the days when being a creator used to be a side project or only a form of self-expression for teenagers. Many of them see this as a full-time career today and are working hard to stand out from the crowd."

He added, “With our ‘Uable Future Creators Program (UFC)’, we aim to identify these top creators and provide them an avenue to hone their skills, learn from their peers/role models and understand how they can showcase and monetise their talent better. We are confident that this will help usher in a new breed of young creators who will dominate the entire ecosystem over the next few years."

