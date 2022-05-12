School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal is Hiring a Director, Salary Rs 2.1 Lakh

The Ministry of Education has invited applications for filling the post of Director at the School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal. The appointment will be made on a five-year contractual basis. Candidates can apply online at recruitmentpoflal.mnit.ac.in till midnight of May 31.

Application once submitted cannot be altered or resubmitted under any circumstance. Further, candidates will also be not allowed to make any change in data entered after the submission of the application. Hence, candidates are all advised to keep all details ready before filling out the application form and cross-check data entered before the final submission.

The director will be governed by the SPA Act, 2014, SPA Statutes, 2016 and any instructions issued from time to time by the Central Government, during their tenure.

School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal Director Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit to apply for recruitment is 65 years.

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for the recruitment, the candidates must have a master’s or equivalent degree in an appropriate branch of architecture and planning. Further, a PhD degree in appropriate branches or published work in referred journals equivalent to a PhD is also a must. The applicant should be an eminent person in the field of architecture to be considered for the post.

Experience: Apart from the required educational qualification, the applicant must also possess at least 15 years of experience in teaching, industry, research, out of which 5 years must be at the level of professor or above in architecture and planning. Administrative experience in a responsible position is desired.

Application from industry and profession with relevant educational qualifications may also apply, provided they have at least 15 years of experience of which 5 years should be at a senior level comparable to that of a professor. In case they don’t have a PhD degree, they must have professional work which is significant and can be recognized as equivalent to a PhD degree.

Government or Public Enterprises holding officer at a post equivalent to Joint Secretary to the government of India or a regular basis with 5 years of experience in managing technical education system may also apply. The application is also open for officers of universities research institute of academic organizations not below the rank of registrar of central universities or equivalent with at least 10 years regular service.

School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal Director Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of SPA Bhopal

Step 2: Click on the director recruitment link

Step 3: Register yourself, fill the form, upload documents

Step 4: Submit. Save and download the filled form

School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal Director Recruitment 2022: Salary

Although the institute has not mentioned the selection process in its official notice, the candidate selected for the post of director will get a salary of Rs 2,10,000.

