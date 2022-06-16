School Recruitment Scam: CBI Raids Board of Secondary Education Office, Questions Staff Members

CBI sleuths on Thursday conducted raids at the office of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) as part of their probe into the alleged illegal appointments in state-sponsored and -aided schools, a senior official said. The six-member team, besides carrying out searches at WBBSE’s Salt Lake office, questioned staff members there, the agency official stated.

“Our officers were there in connection with the probe into school appointment scam. They are talking to staff members and conducting search operations," he said. The central investigation agency is probing into alleged irregularities in appointments of teachers by School Service Commission (SSC), on the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari have also been questioned by the CBI for their alleged involvement in the scam.

