School Reopening LIVE updates: From Delhi to Bihar, Know Which States are Starting Physical Classes

UP government has allowed the reopening of schools and colleges from February 7 due to a decrease in the Covid-19 cases in the state. Schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12. The remaining classes are not reopening yet. Online classes will continue at the same time. “On January 17, active cases in the state were 1,01,600 and now it has come to 41,000 and within a week it may become zero," the CM had said in an administrative meeting.