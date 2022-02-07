School Reopening LIVE updates: From Delhi to Bihar, Know Which States are Starting Physical Classes

School Reopening LIVE updates: States across India have started to allow students to attend in-person classes. From the national capital to Uttar Pradesh to Bihar, a number of states are opening doors for in-person classes for students across age groups. The announcements came after the number of Covid-19 cases across India declined. The central government has also released guidelines on reopening schools. Read More
Delhi government has also decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 starting tomorrow. The decision came after a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Schools will reopen in a phased manner following strict Covid-19 precautions and only vaccinated staff and teachers will be allowed to attend offline classes. DDMA has also allowed offices to function with 100 per cent capacity in the capital. Meanwhile, nursery to class 8 will reopen from February 14 onwards.
Schools in Odisha are reopening for students of class 8 and above from February 7. Students studying in class 7 to kindergarten will be allowed to attend physical classes from Feb 14 onwards. Those who attend schools in physical mode will have to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines and norms. Colleges and technical institutes will also reopen from February 7.
Kerala schools and colleges are reopening from February 7. As per the guidelines released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office, offline classes have been allowed to resume in a phased manner across all educational institutions. Schools will reopen tomorrow for classes 10 to 12. For classes 1 to 9, schools will reopen from February 14.
Schools in Bihar are opening up with 50 per cent capacity for students of class 8 and students of classes 9 to 12 are allowed to attend schools in full capacity. Apart from schools, colleges and coaching institutes will also reopen with 100 per cent capacity. Schools have been closed in Bihar since January 6 due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. Schools for those below class 8 will remain shut and online classes will continue for all students.
Gujarat government has allowed the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 from tomorrow. As per a circular issued by the education department, it said that government, private and grant-in-aid schools can resume physical classes from Monday. Meanwhile, online teaching will continue and students can choose at their convenience. Schools in the state have been shut down since December 2021 due to a surge in the Covid-19 cases in the state.
UP government has allowed the reopening of schools and colleges from February 7 due to a decrease in the Covid-19 cases in the state. Schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12. The remaining classes are not reopening yet. Online classes will continue at the same time. “On January 17, active cases in the state were 1,01,600 and now it has come to 41,000 and within a week it may become zero," the CM had said in an administrative meeting.
Here is a list of states reopening schools:
— Uttar Pradesh
— Gujarat
— Bihar
— Delhi
— Odisha
Many experts have also suggested reopening schools highlighting that having digital classes is more harmful to students health than asking them to come to school and be on campus. Experts have recorded high cases of screen addiction, anxiety, and other behavioural changes among students as a result of being locked up in their homes for over two years now.
