School Students in Ernakulam Open 'Honesty Shops', Sell Stationery Items Without Any Storeowners, No CCTVs

To teach students the importance of honesty, as many as seven schools in Kerala’s Ernakulam have opened ‘Honesty shops’ on their campuses under the initiative of the Student Police Cadet (SPC), Kerala Police. These stores will have a variety of stationery items. There will, however, be no shopkeepers to collect money from the customers. Even when the school students shop there, there will be no system to monitor them.

The main goal of the stores is to instill honesty in children. This idea is brainchild of SPC state nodal officer and IPS officer P Vijayan. The schools that have taken part in the programme include GBHSS Perambavur, GHSS Chowara, GHS Poika, St. John’s Barakara, SGHSS Vennikulam, GHSS Kuttamazari, HS Ramamangalam. After taking what they need, the students will have to drop the money into a box before leaving the shop.

The honesty shop was opened in Ramamangalam High School on October 6. It was held as part of the week-long Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. Anub John, community police officer of that school said that the main objective of this initiative is to help students take the righteous path. In fact, such an idea dates back to ancient times. But as time progressed, these values ​​gradually eroded among people. People do not trust each other’s honesty. So like any other initiative these values ​​should be inculcated in children while they are still young, added John.

He also said that a room in Ramamangalam school was chosen to run this shop which features mostly stationery items. The shop is run by SPC cadets from the school. Right from opening the shop to arranging everything there, the students handle everything. The children leave the price of the goods in a box before leaving the shop after taking what they need. Interestingly, there are no CCTV cameras installed as well.

At the end of the day, the money in the box is counted in the evening. After that, the money is accounted for in the register and the entire amount deposited with the teacher-in-charge. John also said that honesty shops are supposed to be opened in the entire state. As a result, this project is yet to be launched on a large scale. Some foreign countries also have such stores. Besides, the school also trained cadets in running such shops. They also had to attend some workshops. They too are taught the importance of honesty and the concept of an honest shop and these shops opened in schools are doing very well, he added.

