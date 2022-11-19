A probe has been ordered after a video showing school students attending an online “Satsang" of murder and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is out on parole, surfaced on the internet. The online Satsang was organised at a private lawn in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanapur, reported TOI.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s address was projected on a giant screen to over 2000 attendees. People from nearby districts - Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Pilibhit, and Lakhimpur Kheri were brought to the location in buses. This includes approximately 300 children, who could be seen in their school uniforms in the video.

After the incident came to light, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Shahjahanapur ordered a probe into the incident.

BSA Surendra Kumar Rawat said that he was not aware that school students were made to attend the Satsang. He said that he had asked the block education officer to identify which school the students were from and then provide a report on the matter as soon as possible. “Further action will be taken after the report is submitted," Rawat said.

The Superintendent of Police (city), Sanjay Kumar, said that it has come to his knowledge that the event organisers did not take permission to hold the event. The concerned station officer has been directed to submit a report on the incident.

This particular Satsang was called off after protests from local groups who stalled the event and called police and media to the site.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is out on 40-day regular parole. He is serving a 20-year prison sentence, having been convicted of rape and murder. Several clips of the Dera chief addressing his followers in Satsang have surfaced online since he came out on parole. Gurmeet Ram Rahim has also released a song and uploaded it on YouTube during this time.

