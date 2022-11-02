Schools, Colleges Closed in Several Parts of Tamil Nadu Due to Heavy Rains

Schools in as many as seven districts of Tamil Nadu are closed today due to incessant rains. As the northeast monsoon started on October 29, heavy rain has been continuing in several parts of the state. As a result, schools and colleges in Chennai, Ranipet and Tiruvallur districts have been given holidays, while in Vellore, Kanchipuram, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, the respective district collectors have ordered to give holidays only to schools.

Schools and colleges in Chennai have a one-day holiday today as a precaution against rain. Schools, colleges and all educational institutions are closed in Tiruvallur, district collector Alby John Varghese has announced. The district’s Poondi dam has received 5.5 cm of rain, and the water flow is 280 cubic feet per second.In Chengalpattu district, a one day holiday has been announced only for schools, district collector Rahul has announced.

The district collector Bhaskara Pandian has ordered a holiday for schools and colleges in Ranipet district today while Vellore district collector Kumaravel Pandian has ordered a holiday for schools in Vellore district. Kanchipuram district collector Aarti, Tiruvannamalai district administration chief P Murugesh, as well as district administration in Villupuram too have announced holiday for Wednesday. While district collector of Tirupattur Amar Kushwaha has announced a one-day holiday only for classes 1 to 8 only due to rains in some parts of district.

Chennai meteorological department has informed that the rain will last for five days in Tamil Nadu due to the presence of low atmospheric circulation in the South West Bay of Bengal along the North Sri Lankan coast and the onset of Northeast Monsoon. A orange alert has been issued in TN. According to the meteorological department, the districts of Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Tanjore, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli will continue to receive moderate rain today.

