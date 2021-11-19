Schools, Colleges in Madhya Pradesh to Operate With 100% Capacity, Vaccination Must

With the decreasing COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the State government has issued a fresh set of guidelines, according to which, schools, colleges, coaching classes, hostels, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms, yoga centres, restaurants, and clubs will operate with 100 per cent capacity.

Sharing the information the MP School Education Department tweeted, “Schools-colleges, coaching, cinema halls and restaurants will open at full capacity. The decision was taken by the state government after the corona infection was controlled. Malls, swimming pools will all open, vaccination is also mandatory."

According to details shared by the MP education department, schools, colleges and other educational institutions are instructed to ensure that the students above 18 and other teaching and non-teaching staff had both doses of vaccination. As of now, nearly 50 per cent of youths above 18 years have been vaccinated with both doses. The State has aimed to meet the full vaccination target by December 31. At present, nearly 91.6 per cent have been vaccinated with the first dose.

There will be no night curfew in the State after eight months. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also lifted the restrictions on the number of attendees in weddings, fairs, funerals and other social gatherings. The state government has removed other restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

Though the restrictions have been removed, it is mandatory for all to follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing norms. At present, the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh has dwindled in single digits, with just five active cases on Wednesday, taking the overall active cases to 78.

