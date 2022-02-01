Schools, Colleges Reopening Date 2022 LIVE Updates: List of States Allowing In-Person Classes

Schools, Colleges Reopening Date 2022 LIVE Updates: From Maharashtra to Punjab to Tamil Nadu. Schools across India are reopening today, February 1. Once again students will be attending in-person classes. As the Covid-19 cases across the country have started to decline, states have decided to reopen schools. The central government is working on a strategy to keep schools open despite the pandemic. Read More
West Bengal has announced to reopen schools from February 3 onwards. Teachers will have to attend schools from February 2 onwards. Schools will allow students of classes 8 to 12 only for now. For younger kids, community classes will be held as teachers will hold neighbourhood classes.
Rajasthan: The state allows classes 10 and 12 to attend in-person classes from February 1 while for students in classes 6 to 9, the schools will start from February 10.
Madhya Pradesh: Few weeks ahead of its board exams, MP has allowed schools to start in-person classes from February 1 with 50 per cent capacity.
Telangana: Students from across classes will be allowed to attend in-person classes from February 1.
Karnataka: After closing school til January 31, Karnataka will reopen schools for students in classes 1 to 9.
Maharashtra: While Mumbai had reopened its classes earlier, Pune and Nagpur have started to reopen schools today. Apart from Schools, colleges too will be allowed to open campuses today
Punjab: Chandigarh has started attending students in in-person mode or physical classes today.
Over 92% of the children had lost fundamental capacities in language. This means simple things such as showing kids a picture and asking them to narrate it in their own words, what is there in the picture?, reveals Azim Premji report. Lost learning in this period is not just the loss in those 16-17 months, the teaching loss in those 16-17 months, but learning loss means that most children have forgotten a lot of what they used to know in March 2020.
About 86% of kids have lost fundamental capacities in mathematics. Fundamental capacities include basic addition, recognizing a number for class 1 to 6, according to Azim Premji report. This means, 210 to 200 million children are going to enter schools with a deficit.
The central government is working on creating a framework for schooling 2.0. The union government is working on a model for staggered opening of schools for physical classes following all COVID-19 related protocols. Highly placed sources in the Ministry of Education have told News18.com that the government is working with experts from fields of health and education to create model frameworks for educational institutes. These will act as standard operating principles for schools if they decide to reopen. A timeline on this has not been revealed yet.
All schools and colleges in the Union Territory of Puducherry are to resume physical classes from February 4 as Covid-19 cases here have seen a dip. Home and Education Minister of the Union Territory A Namassivayam told reporters at the end of a meeting with officials of the Department of Education on Monday that all classes would be held six days a week and the schools and colleges would have full-day sessions every day. The government had closed institutions in the wake of the pandemic. Online classes were adopted after closure. Now that the infections have come down, it was decided to resume physical classes, the Minister said.
Four private schools in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh were sealed on Monday till further orders for not administering a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the 547 eligible students studying there, an official said. District Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said special camps have been organised to vaccinate children in the 15-18 age segment in all private and government schools here. Indore happens to be the worst coronavirus-hit district of MP with a caseload of 1,98,833, including 1,427 deaths.
The district administration on Monday allowed offline classes for students of grades 1 to 12 and also those in colleges in Nagpur from February 1 with COVID-19 protocols. Offline classes in schools and colleges will begin in rural as well as Nagpur municipal corporation limits. Nagpur district collector R Vimla and municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B, after taking stock of the coronavirus situation, issued orders for starting in-person learning sessions from Tuesday in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. Meanwhile, the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University issued a separate circular asking its affiliated colleges to start offline classes from February 1.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state government is planning to reopen schools from February 15. Physical classes in schools up to Class 8 were suspended from January 25 following a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Most likely, the schools might reopen from February 15, Sarma said. He said that nearly nine lakh children in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated so far, but it will be easier to inoculate children if schools are open. At present, for Class 9 and above, physical classes are allowed on alternate days in all districts.
Schools in TN will reopen for classes 1-12 on February 1, Chief Minister MK Stalin recently announced. While playschools, LKG and UKG facilities will remain shut, universities, colleges, polytechnic institutes and training centres (except those functioning as Covid centres) will be allowed to reopen from February 1.
Schools across the state including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik were shut for classes 1 to 12 for a long time. However, the government conducted a review meeting recently and has allowed schools to reopen from January 24. In a recent statement, Maharashtra Deputy CM announced, “Schools & colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time."
Jharkhand government has announced to reopen schools in 17 districts for all the classes (1 to 12). In certain districts including Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Bokaro, Chitra, Deoghar, Saraikela, and Simdega only senior classes - 9 to 12 - are allowed to attend in-person classes. Apart from reopening schools, Jharkhand has also relaxed many other rules. Gyms, stadiums, coaching centres are also allowed to be open.
Parents from across states have demanded reopening of schools citing changes in behaviour, anxiety, screen addiction among children. UNICEF has also asked schools to reopen and start in-person classes. It had said that asking schools to attend schools is less dangerous for students as compared to the impact of staying at homes for longer durations.
Shutting down schools to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has lead to lead to increased dropouts and huge gaps in learning levels. An Azim Premji Foundation survey of over 16,000 students in primary schools found an alarming dip in language skills and math skills — 92 per cent of the children have lost at least one language ability, while 82 per cent have lost math skills.
