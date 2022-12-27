Schools in Bihar to Remain Closed Till Dec 31 Due to Cold Wave

The Patna district magistrate, Chandrashekhar Singh, has issued an order to keep all the schools closed in the district due to cold wave. According to the order, all government and private schools will remain closed up till December 31. However, the school will closed only till class 8. Classes 9 to 12 will remain open.

The additional chief secretary of the education department, Deepak Kumar Singh, had earlier written a letter to all the district magistrates, issuing an order to all the district magistrates to take their own decision to close the schools in their district in view of the cold wave. This is to ensure that there is no adverse effect on the health of the children.

School children up till class 8 will be able to go to school from the beginning of the new year now. Meanwhile, it has been made mandatory for the teachers and personnel of the school to come to the school, as they will have to deal with the rest of the work.

Advertisement

As per the meteorological department, there is a possibility of further fall in the minimum temperature by two to three degrees in the next few days. Along with this, the visibility will also remain between 80 to 100 meters and there is a forecast of dense fog in the sky.

Not just Bihar, all government schools under the Delhi DoE will remain closed during winter vacation from January 1 to 12. ‘Remedial classes’ will be held for classes 9 to 12 from January 2 to January 14, the Delhi govt has announced. School timings in several districts of Uttar Pradesh have been changed by the state authorities due to extremely cold weather and heavy fog. The district administration of Ghaziabad, Lucknow have issued orders announcing the change in school timings. Schools in Lucknow will commence at 10 am now and go on till 3 pm till December 31.

Meanwhile, Bihar board had announced holiday list for schools in 2023. As per which, in the year 2023, schools will remain closed for 121 days out of 365 days. In this list, the number of Sundays is 53. Apart from this, schools will give summer and winter holidays separately.

Read all the Latest Education News here