Schools in Haryana to Remain Closed on November 9, 12 Due to Panchayat Elections

Schools in Haryana have been asked to close on November 9 and 12 due to panchayat elections being held in some districts of the state. The state government has given a holiday for Panchs and Sarpanches in government and private schools in the districts going for the second phase of elections.

The second phase of polling will be held on November 9 for the members of the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti and on November 12 for the sarpanches and panches. Elections will be held in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat districts. There will be a holiday on November 9 and 12 across all schools, colleges and other educational institutions in these areas as well as offices for employees working in these districts so that they are be able to vote.

Apart from schools, there will also be a public holiday in the shops, boards, corporations located in the Panchayat Raj election areas in the state. “State government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions as well as factories, commercial establishments, shops, etc. located in the areas of Panchayati Raj institutions will also observe a public holiday, so that the employees working in these institutions will also be able to vote," the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department tweeted.

Recently, the government had declared a holiday for the students due to the Common Entrance Exam (CET) for college admissions. The exam was conducted by NTA on November 5 and 6 in some parts of Haryana.

Earlier too, Haryana kept schools, colleges and educational institutions closed due to the rising air pollution in Delhi NCR. The state also put a ban on four-wheeler diesel vehicles. Public, municipal and private offices have been asked to work at 50 per cent capacity and the rest to work from home. Schools were closed in Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

