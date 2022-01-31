Schools Reopen in Tripura, Bengaluru; Other States To Follow Suit. Here's the List

As the number of coronavirus cases declines in the country, numerous states have relaxed their Covid-19 protocols and decided to reopen schools. Schools in Tripura resumed Monday. In Bengaluru, both schools and colleges reopened today.

Many other states, like Rajasthan and Haryana, will reopen schools tomorrow, February 1. The classes will continue in hybrid mode. Students who cannot make it to the class physically will also be provided with an option to attend classes online. Students attending the classes in offline mode must have written permission from their parents or guardians. Without this, they won’t be permitted to attend school.

The COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by the central and state governments will be strictly followed in all schools. All the students, teachers, and staff will be required to wear masks all the time and keep a distance from one another.

>Rajasthan School Reopening:

From February 1, classes for students in the 10th and 12th grades will begin tomorrow. Students in classes 6 to 9 will be required to attend the classes from February 10.

>Schools Reopening in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh hasn’t made any announcement on reopening schools so far. However, it is likely to put out an official notification soon. All schools in the state up to class 12 were shut till January 31.

>Schools Reopening in Telangana

The decision to open schools has been taken in many states of the country, including Telangana. All schools, colleges, and educational institutions will reopen on February 1, 2022.

>Schools Reopening in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has decided to lift the night curfew from January 31 and the school will reopen for students in classes 1 to 9. Schools closed due to the third wave, reopened today.

>Schools Reopening in Maharashtra

Pune schools and colleges will reopen on February 1. On Saturday, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, said that colleges and schools from class 9 onwards will be full-time. The lunchtime will be kept out so that the students do not have to take their masks off to eat on the school premises.

