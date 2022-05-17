Schools Reopen to Festive Atmosphere in Karnataka After Summer Vacation

Schools reopened to a cheerful atmosphere in Karnataka after 35 days of summer vacation, as the academic year 2022-23 commenced on Monday. Physical classes had been disrupted for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

The education department and the government school authorities in Karnataka made elaborate arrangements to welcome children as the usual hustle-bustle along with chorus anthems and songs returned to the schools. Students came in uniform to the decked-up classrooms.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai greeted children as well as the teachers on the occasion of reopening of schools as per the academic calendar across Karnataka. “After a long time, schools have started. The education department made all the arrangements. They are welcoming children in a traditional manner to create a favourable atmosphere for learning," Bommai told reporters here.

He added that learning in school has always been effective and result-oriented. “We are ready to provide textbooks, clothes and bicycles. Let the classes resume because there was uncertainty over the resuming of schools. Our desire is to see children going to schools as they used to do before COVID-19," Bommai said. At Devarachikkanahalli in Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru, the principal, teachers and the students tied ‘torana’ (festoons of mango leaves) at the entrance of the school as well as classes.

In another city school, teachers welcomed students by putting vermilion on the forehead of the students and performed ‘arati’ to every student. In many schools, students were offered sweets as well as a mid-day meal.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation on Monday said it resumed the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) Scheme in Bengaluru. The Foundation, in a statement, said it will serve over 1,50,000 children studying in 1,200 schools in and around the city through its three kitchens in Rajajinagar, Guniagrahara, and Jigani from Monday.

The school lunch programme benefits lakhs of students from government and government-aided schools. Akshaya Patra said its employees are fully vaccinated and trained to carefully adhere to the COVID safety protocols from preparing, packaging, and delivering food to the mapped schools.

“With the resumption of schools after 35 days, we have, today, curated a special menu for the beneficiaries, i.e., fortified white rice, green leaf sambar, and a sweet in the form of moong dal payasam. All the centres in Karnataka have served sweets in the mid-day meal menu today," the Foundation said.

