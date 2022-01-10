Schools Shutdown: From Bihar to Tamil Nadu, List of States Moving Back to Online Classes

Most states are now shutting schools amid a rise in the number of Covid-19 and Omicron cases. With the closure of physical classes, the schools are reporting to online classes once again. From Bihar to West Bengal, here is a list of states to shutting schools in physical mode.

>Bihar: Schools, colleges, coaching centres, and hostels have been shut in the state up till January 21. Even though schools and colleges will remain shut, the classes will continue online.

>Maharashtra: Schools will remain shut in Mumbai for students of classes 1 to 9 and 11 up till January 31. Students of classes 10 and 12 will, however, be allowed to attend physical classes. Schools in Pune will remain shut for classes 1 to 8 up to January 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases. Schools in Nashik will remain shut for all classes, barring classes 10 and 12, from January 10 till 31.

>Tamil Nadu: Schools have been closed in the state for classes 1 to 8 up till January 10, however, classes 9 to 12 remain open. Although, the guidelines for higher classes have been revised by the state government.

>West Bengal: The West Bengal School Education Department has closed physical classes for both primary and secondary schools in the state. Schools have been directed to conduct online classes. School hostels have also been directed to shut down. As per the new guidelines, if a student is unable to leave the campus, he/she should be provided all the necessary medical facilities and mid-day meals in the hostel itself, and children of age group 15 to 18 years will be vaccinated in schools.

>Haryana: Schools and colleges have been shut till January 12. Earlier, schools were conducting offline classes with 50 per cent capacity. Apart from schools and colleges, coaching institutions, and anganwadi centres have also been closed.

>Odisha: The state government has shut all classes up till February 1. Earlier, physical classes for students of 6 to 10 were open. Doubt clearing sessions for classes 10 and 12 can be conducted in small batches, however, the government said.

>Delhi: All schools and colleges have been shut down. The Directorate of Education (DoE) said that online classes will continue, while examinations and related activities such as practicals, projects, and assignments for classes 9 to 12 would be conducted as per schedule.

>Karnataka: > The state has closed schools in Bengaluru from January 6 for two weeks. Classes 10 and 12 however, remain open. Students and parents in the state have been demanding the closure of schools after the state education minister tested positive for Covid-19.

