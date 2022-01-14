Schools to Have New Curriculum Framework by End of 2022

Schools will have a new framework from the coming academic year onwards as the Education Ministry is all set to implement its comprehensive curriculum framework by end of this year. The new curriculum will give precedence to information related to India. The ministry claims it would help students understand social problems better at an early age.

Speaking at the ‘Startup India Innovation Week’, Secretary School Education and Literacy Anita Karwal informed that the Ministry of Education is in the process of developing a new national curriculum framework. A committee under the leadership of eminent scientist Dr Kasturirangan is deliberating deeply on this subject, she said.

“We are hopeful that by the end of this year we can introduce a ‘new and comprehensive National Curriculum Framework for School Education’," Karwal said.

Advertisement

The curriculum is developed to imbibe scientific thinking in children. Karwal said, “Emphasis will be laid on developing mathematical thinking in children. But this does not mean that the emphasis will be only on mathematical knowledge but on the development of reasoning ability. In this, importance will be given to the elements related to the understanding of civic qualities in children, which will include the dimensions related to fundamental duties and rights. Along with this, attention will also be given to the development of skills of the 21st century. ,

Last year the Education Ministry had constituted a 12 - member National Steering Committee under the chairmanship of senior scientist K Kasturirangan. The committee was entrusted with the responsibility of preparing a new outline of the curriculum from school to higher education.

Underlining the importance of 21st-century skills, Karwal said that in 2019, the Central Board of Secondary Education had first integrated artificial intelligence (AI) with skill education and included it in teaching-learning. She said that artificial intelligence should be used for solving social areas and problems. The school education secretary also mentioned the launch of the school innovation messenger programme.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.