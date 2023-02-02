Schools to Remain Closed For 6 Days in February, Check List of Holidays

Schools are expected to remain closed for six days in February including weekends. These holidays comprise four Sundays and two important festivals. Schools across the country are likely to remain closed for 74 days in 2023. The summer and winter vacations will be mentioned separately by the private and government-run schools. The holiday list and the number of days differ from state to state.

According to media reports, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared a total holiday of 120 days for the schools in 2023. While the educational institutions in Bihar will be closed for 121 days. Last month, several states extended the winter school holidays due to the drop in temperature. Owing to the harsh cold weather in North India, several states’ education departments had also issued orders to keep schools closed till January 14. Here’s the list of school holidays in February:

February 5: Sunday.

February 12: Sunday

February 15: Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti

February 18: Maha Shivratri

February 19: Sunday

February 26: Sunday

This year, Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti will be celebrated on February 15 (Wednesday). He was a great philosopher, a social reformer, and the founder of the Arya Samaj, a reform movement of Vedic dharma. The Jayanti falls on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha, in the month of Falgun, as per the Hindu calendar.

He was also one of the first to oppose social evils like animal sacrifice, child marriage, the caste system, and discrimination against women. Swami Dayananda Saraswati’s devotees recall his good deeds and spread his message of peace and brotherhood on his special day.

Maha Shivaratri is a big and sacred festival for the Hindu community. Also known as Padmarajarathri, it is an annual festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. This year, Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated on February 18. Devotees from all across the country perform various religious activities like observing a strict fast or worshipping him in order to please Lord Shiva. People believe that those who follow a strict practice will be blessed with moksha or salvation.

