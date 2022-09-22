UP: Schools Till Class 8 to Remain Closed in Noida on Friday Due to Heavy Rains Alert

All schools from Classes 1-8 will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district on Friday due to a heavy rains alert issued by the weather department, District Magistrate Suhas LY said on Thursday. The continuous downpour throughout Thursday also caused a chock-a-block situation on various intersections and key stretches of the city, sending the traffic haywire.

In Delhi, the weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Friday, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city.

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent till September 22 morning) to some extent, according to the MeT department. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check, it said.

The IMD on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17. Usually, it takes around a week after its withdrawal from west Rajasthan for the monsoon to retreat from Delhi.

(with inputs from PTI)

