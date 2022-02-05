Scrap NEET: TN CM Stalin Calls All-Party Meet to Discuss Way Forward for NEET Bill

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called for an all-party meeting on February 5 to decide on the next course of action in the NEET Bill. The bill seeks to exempt the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Recently Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi returned the NEET exemption Bill to Assembly Speaker M Appavu, stating that the bill was against the interest of students.

“The Supreme Court had comprehensively examined the issue especially from the social justice perspective in the petition filed by the Christian Medical College, Vellore and upheld NEET as it prevents economic exploitation of poor students and is in furtherance of social justice,’ statement from Raj Bhawan said, as earlier reported by News18.

>Read|>Tamil Nadu Governor Returns Anti-NEET Bill, ‘CM Sir Help Me’ Photo Surfaces Online

Advertisement

Earlier, members from Tamil Nadu on Thursday had also staged a walkout from Lok Sabha protesting Governor R N Ravi’s decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill and demanding his immediate recall. Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, DMK leader T R Baalu said members from Tamil Nadu were shocked at the governor’s decision to return the bill back to the assembly speaker instead of forwarding it to the President for his assent.

Members from Tamil Nadu belonging to the DMK, the Congress and Left parties raised slogans against the governor in the Well of the House. “This governor should be withdrawn forthwith. This governor should be recalled," Baalu said.

>Read|NEET PG 2022 LIVE updates: Know Why NEET PG Got Postponed, What About Internship Deadline?

Earlier MK Stalin had urged the Union Government to exempt the state from the medical entrance test, NEET. “The admission policy of Tamil Nadu plays an important role in our health infrastructure and to protect this, we are continuously demanding that the state be exempted from NEET. I appeal to the Union Government to consider our request favourably," Stalin said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.